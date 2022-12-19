Just before voting on the first reading of the "Deri Law," a section was added to its text allowing it to apply immediately, without being published in the Knesset records. This would allow a government to be sworn in right away.

MKs from Yesh Atid and Labor blew up the debate by claiming that the new section brought: "contempt, shame and dishonor" to the Knesset after leaving the chamber in protest. Likud MK, Shlomo Karai paused the discussion and announced that it would resume tomorrow at 8:00 am.