Outgoing Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, said at the beginning of the faction's meeting: "If we are already engaged in dribbling and moving in zigzags in soccer (referring to the World Cup), it seems that this is also our lot in politics. Netanyahu used to say about Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian leadership that they speak peace in English while dealing terror in Arabic. It seems to me that he has adopted part of the method."

"Netanyahu speaks responsibly in English and behaves irresponsibly in Hebrew," Gantz said and addressed Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu, "You will form the government, you won the elections. There is no need to dismantle the IDF, the police and the courts along the way. There is no need for this fire sale that is being carried out here on the floors above us."