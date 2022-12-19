Over four months after the terrorist attack near the burial site of King David in the Old City of Jerusalem, Liba Ahuva Shreiber who was seriously injured in the attack has been discharged from hospital, walking on her own two feet and holding in her arms her young baby who was born prematurely.

"We wish to express our tremendous gratitude to the Creator of the world for the amazing miracles He performed, and also to thank the dedicated staff at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, who saved the lives of my wife and baby," said Rabbi Chaim Shreiber as the family left the hospital on Sunday.

"We first arrived here just after Tisha b'Av and we are now leaving right before Hanukkah. Please continue to pray for us."