Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid has convened a special meeting to discuss the implementation of the conclusions reached by the commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster.

At the start of the meeting, Lapid said, "Our first obligation is to safeguard human life and enable freedom of worship. We must ensure that the next such event is a success. The interim conclusions reached along with the lessons learned from last year [the year after the disaster] were presented to the government and we have acted in accordance with them, but this issue demands more action and further amendment. I call on the incoming government to enact the legislation advised by the Meron commission. There are some things that are above politics."