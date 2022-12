New legislation limiting the ability of Knesset members to defect from their parties has passed its third and final reading in the Knesset.

The law was amended by the Bennett-Lapid government to allow four Knesset members from a party to split off and form a new faction. The law prior to then and now as restored only allows the defection of a minimum of a third of a party's members (or two, whichever is greater) to defect and retain their Knesset seats.