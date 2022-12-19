MK Almog Cohen has submitted a bill that would establish a "track for secure rentals," which will be voted on in the Knesset today.

According to MK Cohen, "This bill will bring about a revolution in the area of rentals. Its aim is to provide a practical solution for increasing the supply of rental apartments as well as an anchored agreement between landlords and tenants that will impose a cap on rental increases, reducing the amount of money tenants are forced to spend on rent and enhancing their financial security. This is a model that already exists in other countries such as Germany and the United States," he notes.