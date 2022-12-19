Responding to the critique of the attorney-general to his proposed legislative amendments, Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the government's legal advisers should cease trying to determine policy.

"The attorney-general is mistaken in thinking that she is the prime minister who determines whether a law passes or falls," he said. "Legal advisers are there to advise while the role of a minister is to establish policy. The responsibility comes with the authority.

"There is no democratic state where ministers do not determine policy. All manner of professionals, judges, courts, and investigative committees have requested these changes [that I am proposing] and only the government's legal advisers are raising up mounds of obstacles as if they were the opposition to the minister."