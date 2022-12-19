MK Limor Son Har-Melech, who found herself under attack in a shooting incident in Samaria yesterday, has described what happened:

"Around a hundred people, a core group of families, wanted to return to their homes and reverse the crime of the Disengagement," she told Galei Tzahal this morning.

"Five minutes after we reached the site, the festivities began, and all the way back afterward, we were pelted with rocks and firebombs, and they were shooting at us.

"Meanwhile, there was no response to the attack on our buses [from security forces], even though around 10 jeeps were accompanying us. We were like sitting ducks."