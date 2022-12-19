Data from Israel's Automated Bank Service, which develops and manages the national credit card payment system in Israel, indicate that the use of "digital wallets" in Israel continued to grow at an accelerated rate during November, 2022, due in most part to the shopping holidays and the election vacation day.



Purchases made using smart phones and smart watches amounted to a total of NIS 2.163 billion in November, 2022, a fivefold increase in the amount spent during this period compared to the parallel period in 2021 when the amount spent digitally amounted to NIS 416.08 million.

During November, 2022, an increase of 7.8% was recorded in digital expenses compared to October, 2022, during which expenses amounted to NIS 2.007 billion. Purchases made digitally accounted for 5.5% of total credit spending in Israel in November.