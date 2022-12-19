Alon Cohen, Liam Ettias, and Rotem Livnat are fourth-grade students in the Nof Galil school in Kibbutz Parod. Last week, they were strolling around the kibbutz during the afternoon when suddenly, before their eyes, half-buried in the earth they spied a ceramic oil-lamp dating back around two thousand years.

"At first we thought it was a special type of stone and we pulled it out of the ground," the children related. The Antiquities Authority awarded the three a certificate of exemplary citizenship.