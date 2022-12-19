The special Knesset committee formed to prepare new legislation amending police directives will be convening this morning to continue its discussion of the content in advance of its first Knesset reading.

Representatives of the Knesset's legal adviser and the legal adviser himself have expressed their objections to the wording submitted by MK Itamar Ben-Gvir. Deputy legal adviser Amit Merari stated that, "The proposal lacks balance between the minister's policies and concerns regarding the independence of the police force."