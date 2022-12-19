Speaking on Reshet Bet this morning, Likud MK Shlomo Karhi expressed himself in favor of the so-called "Deri law."

"This is a very important piece of legislation which prevents the infringement of the rights of voters and those elected," Karhi said.

Relating to the Attorney-General herself, Karhi said that "she was appointed despite her lack of expertise by a person whose aim was to stick it to Netanyahu and the Right. It would be appropriate for her to resign rather than waiting to be placed under review."