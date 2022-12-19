A new piece of legislation cancelling the option of four Knesset members splitting off from their party is expected to pass in the Knesset today during its second and third (final) readings.

This legislation comes to amend a different piece of legislation enacted by the outgoing government that changed the situation as it existed prior to that - where at least two Knesset members constituting at least a third of a political party had to be part of a split-off group in order to be granted legitimacy.

The incoming government is seeking to pass this legislation prior to the swearing-in of the new government in order to prevent disgruntled Likud members who had been hoping for plum cabinet positions from splitting off from their party to form a new political body within the Knesset.