Outgoing Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman told Radio 103FM this morning of his uneasy feelings in handing over the ministry to Religious Zionism party head Bezalel Smotrich.

"I spoke with Smotrich and we agreed to have an orderly transfer of power," Liberman said. "I offer my very best wishes to the State of Israel that it may continue to develop and flourish, but when I look at the coalition agreements, I see a 'dimming of lights' from an economic point of view. Just insane. Instead of investing in hi-tech, research and development, they are investing six billion shekels in an educational framework that doesn't teach the core curriculum."