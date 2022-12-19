Israel's consul-general in New York, Assaf Zamir, invited New York Mayor Eric Adams to his official residence last night for the lighting of the first candle of Hanukkah.

The festive event was given especial prominence this year due to a significant uptick in anti-Semitic incidents in the United States in recent weeks; it also highlighted the close connection between the State of Israel and influential members of the New York administration.

Consul Zamir thanked all the attendees, adding, "How symbolic it is that specifically during this period when a dark wave of anti-Semitism is washing over the United States and Jews are feeling persecuted, we are marking this festival together. As then, so too now, there are those who do not recognize our right to live in our homeland as Jews. As then, so too now, light will triumph over darkness."