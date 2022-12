New York City police are asking for tips following an antisemitic attack on a 63-year-old man in Central Park last week, NBC News reported on Sunday.

The incident took place at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A man hit the 63-year-old victim in the back of the head after having made antisemitic remarks, police said. He also said "Kanye 2024" in addition to the anti-Jewish sentiment, police confirmed Sunday.