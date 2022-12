Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman commented on the deportation of the terrorist Salah Hamouri to France.

"It is not right that the terrorist Salah Hamouri, who was convicted in a court of law, be released and deported. He accepted as a hero in France and to add insult to injury, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs reprimands Israel. This is not how you fight terrorism, but this is how terrorism and terrorists are encouraged - both in Israel and in France," he tweeted.