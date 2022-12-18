The Bezalmo human rights organization said following the deportation of terrorist Saleh Hamouri who planned to murder Israel's chief rabbi Ovadia Yosef: "We hope this is the first step. This is a victory for the human rights of the citizens of Israel. The terrorist must be in prison, in a grave, or far from the State of Israel."

"We congratulate Minister Ayelet Shaked who worked tirelessly to deport the terrorist, and call on the coalition partners to join the government. There is no legal impediment to deporting hundreds of terrorists to Lebanon as we saw during the Rabin government.

"We are sure that the new government will continue this policy and deport many terrorists. As we sing on Hanukkah, "We have come to drive out the darkness, in our hands are light and fire."