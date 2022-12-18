Reshet Bet reported that the Likud decided to include the issue of the override clause in the coalition agreements, but there's only a vague reference to it - not a detailed plan of how it will go into law.

According to the report, the party informed its coalition partners that although the clause will be mentioned in the agreements, the number of MKs required to override a Supreme Court ruling will not be mentioned.

The haredim, RZP, and Otzma Yehudit demanded that the clause allow a majority of 61 MKs to override the Court's disqualification of a law, as well as a 61 MK-majority to re-enact it, while the Likud opposes naming the majority it would take to override a Court ruling.