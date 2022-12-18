Ma'ariv reported that Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri is facing a significant legal dilemma, due to consultations he is holding with a series of lawyers on the "Deri Law."

According to the report, after receiving several legal opinions warning him of the possible disqualification of the "Deri Law", the chairman of Shas met with senior lawyers who advised him to avoid exacerbating the crisis with the judicial system. According to the opinion of those legal officials, continuing to promote the law may be harmful to Deri's own cause.

Therefore, they suggested that he give up trying to pass the law and contact the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Judge Yitzhak Amit, in order to express his opinion - that there are no legal issues with his recent conviction which ended in a plea deal and consequent jail term.

