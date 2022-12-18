Terrorist Salah Hamouri was deported to France on Sunday morning following the decision of the Minister of the Interior, Ayelet Shaked, to revoke his residency in Israel about two weeks ago.

Hamouri worked for many years within the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization and within this framework, sought to harm the security of the country of Israel many times. Due to his activities, he was arrested several times, including in 2005 for his membership in a terrorist cell that planned to assassinate the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.

Read more