The Otzma Yehudit party responded to reports that MK Itamar Ben-Gvir intends to reduce his demands and coalition negotiations.

"There have never been any such plans. Ben-Gvir, after hearing the representatives of the Knesset's legal counsel, the representatives of the Ombudsperson and various Knesset members, is indeed inclined to give up the section in the agreement that talks about setting a policy regarding prosecution. As for the investigation policy, Ben-Gvir is not ready to change his position. His ability to influence and enforce offenses such as protectionism, knifing, bullying, agricultural terrorism, and the like are essential to him discharging his duties as the minister responsible for the police."