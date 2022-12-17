In light of the recent political developments in Peru and the declaration of a state of emergency in the country for the coming month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Israeli citizens staying in Peru avoid gatherings as much as possible, from going to places where demonstrations are taking place at this time, and to be attentive to the media and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' announcements.

"We would like to emphasize that in certain areas of the country, and especially in the province of Cusco and in the area of ​​Machu Picchu, there are roadblocks that limit traffic in the area, as well as entering and exiting it, since the railway system and some airports are not functioning."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Israeli citizens planning to come to Peru to exercise extra caution and keep up to date with the situation in their area," the ministry said.