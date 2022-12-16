UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said he is "very disturbed" by Twitter owner’s Elon Musk's suspension of journalists from the platform, calling it a "dangerous precedent."

"Media voices should not be silenced on a platform that professes to be a space for freedom of speech," Guterres' spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said, as quoted by the AFP news agency.

