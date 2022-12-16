A request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to share a message of world peace prior to kickoff at the World Cup final on Sunday has been rebuffed by FIFA, CNN reported on Friday.

A source told the network that Zelenskyy’s office is offering to appear in a video link to fans in the stadium in Qatar, ahead of the game, and was surprised by the negative response. It is unclear if Zelenskyy’s message would have been live or taped.

