A New York appeals court has ruled that Yeshiva University must formally recognize an LGBTQ student group, rejecting the Jewish school's claims that doing so would violate its religious rights and values, Reuters reported.

The ruling by the Appellate Division in Manhattan was handed down on Thursday, according to the report.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)