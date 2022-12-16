Rabbi Haim Druckman's medical condition is unchanged since the announcement from the hospital yesterday, the family said.

"Despite the difficult situation, we believe and expect him to recover. The family thanks the staff of the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, the hospital management and the dedicated staff in the internal intensive care unit, for their dedication and care for the Rabbi, and for the supportive and caring attitude towards the entire family."

The public is requested to continue to pray for the healing of Rabbi Chaim Meir ben Milka along with all sick people in Israel.