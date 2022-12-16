Public Security Minister Omer Barlev commented on the violent demonstration in Jerusalem, during which a haredi woman was seriously injured.

"Severe violence was used tonight in Jerusalem by haredi lawbreakers, which led to the serious injury of a passer-by. These are violent riots by criminals in an economic struggle for control of the mobile phone market for the haredi society. These are haredim who are trying to take the law into their own hands, and should be in prison. The police will punish these lawbreakers," Barlev said.