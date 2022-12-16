The Sha'are Zedek Medical Center says the woman who was crushed by a bin during the haredi demonstration in Jerusalem yesterday is suffering from a severe chest injury, and is sedated while breathing with the help of an artificial machine in IC.

"The team stabilized her condition and she was transferred to the intensive care unit while being ventilated and sedated. Her family members are asking the public to pray for her recovery and thanked the hospital team for their dedicated care," said a hospital aide.