An indictment has been filed against an Uzbekistan citizen who used to leave a helpless elderly woman in a storage room in their building.
The Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against a citizen of Uzbekistan (35) for crimes of abuse of a helpless person, after a period of time in which she left a helpless elderly woman aged 83 in a storage room, while attending to private cleaning work.
Charges filed against caretaker who left elderly woman in storage room
