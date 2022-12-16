The weather today (Friday) will be partly cloudy to clear. There will be a slight increase in temperatures which will be higher than usual for the season.

On Saturday it will be mostly sunny with temperatures continuing to be higher than normal for the season. Towards evening, strong winds will blow in northern and central Israel.

On Sunday it will be clear to partly cloudy with strong easterly winds in the northern mountains and center of the country. Temperatures will be higher than usual for the season.

On Monday it will be mostly clear. In the morning easterly winds will blow in the northern mountains. There will be a slight drop in temperatures mainly along the coastal plain and central Israel, but they will continue to be slightly higher than normal for the season.