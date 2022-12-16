Ma'ariv reported that despite progress in coalition talks, one of the issues that remain in dispute is over the authority to appoint rabbis, an issue that may lead to an explosion between the haredi parties.

The Ministry of Religious Services is expected to be taken over by Shas, which is also demanding exclusive control over the appointment of the chief and city rabbis. The UTJ (United Torah Judaism) party is also requesting to have influence in future rabbinical appointments, however, contrary to original agreements.