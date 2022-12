MK David Bitan (Likud) commented on the coalition talks with the Otzma Yehudit party and calls on his party to toughen its positions.

"Ben-Gvir breaks promises to the Likud. Ben-Gvir must in no way be given the right of veto in the committee of ministers for legislation. We need to stand firm in this matter," MK Bitan said in an interview with Kol Hai.