The Likud issued clarifications following Netanyahu's interview with the Al-Arabiya network, where he said that the powers in Judea and Samaria would be in his hands.

"Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu spoke in an interview with Al-Arabiya about the fact that the security powers will be in his hands and in the hands of the Minister of Defense and not in the coalition agreement with religious Zionism regarding the Civil Administration regarding which decisions will be made in coordination with the Prime Minister, as written in the coalition agreement."