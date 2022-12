Dr. Yinon Buda, the director of the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, reported this evening (Thursday) on the condition of senior religious Zionist leader Rabbi Haim Druckman.

"Fortunately, relative to the situation upon his arrival last night - today, there has been some improvement in the rabbi's condition, but he is still considered seriously ill. The Hadassah teams are providing the best of medical care to Rabbi Druckman, are in continuous contact with his family members," said Dr. Buda.