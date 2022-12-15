The Central District Prosecutor filed an indictment with the district court against physical education teacher Yaakov Tanami (29) from Samaria who performed sexual acts on his students.

The request to detain him until the end of his due process states: "The defendant carried out the acts that he was accused of through his position and took advantage of his status and the gap between him and the students. The defendant used means of enticement, would complement the minors to them and their parents, and give out candy to obtain their trust."