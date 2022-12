MK Nir Barkat (Likud) visited senior religious Zionist spiritual leader Rabbi Chaim Druckman, "Who dedicates his life to education, Torah, and the land of Israel," he wrote on Twitter.

"I met his family and gave them words of support. I was briefed by the manager of Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital Dr. Yinon Buda about the rabbi's condition which improved overnight but is still classified as serious. We will continue to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Chaim Meir ben Milka."