Otzma Yehudit chairman and designated National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben Gvir commented on the Kan News report that senior authorities in the defense establishment "gave in" to the demands of security prisoners.

"The 'giving in' to security prisoners' demands by senior authorities in the defense establishment is disturbing and raises questions regarding Israel's security situation. Giving in and showing weakness strengthens terror and encourages it. Only determination, standing strong against terror, and worsening the conditions in prisons, will bring deterrence. The summer camp for terrorists in the jails needs to stop."