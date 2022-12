The daughter of religious Zionist spiritual leader Rabbi Chaim Druckman, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Friday and was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after his condition worsened, told Radio Kol Chai, "Thank G-d we had a great miracle, yesterday he woke up and was responding to us and the doctors, we hope that the miracle will continue.

We have a lot of hope. We ask the public to continue praying for the recovery of Rabbi Chaim Meir ben Milka".