Tzur Goldin, brother of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, who was killed in the 2014 Gaza War and whose body is being held for ransom by Hamas, commented on 103FMRadio on a Hamas display of his brother's gun.

"For 8.5 years, the State of Israel hasn't done much to retrieve the body of your brother whom it sent to the battlefield. No one has spoken to us. It is no longer clear who the enemy is - the families [of murdered soldiers] or the terrorist organization," he lamented.