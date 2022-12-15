Israel Hayom reported that after the uproar in the discussion of the committee to amend the Police Ordinance Law, the designated Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, said last night in closed conversations: "The police do not want me to control their budget. I insist on controlling it in order to prevent, among other things, the commissioner's wastefulness."

Ben-Gvir added that he had studied the police budget in depth: "The Commissioner demanded four Black Hawk helicopters. With all due respect, there's no need for that. He can travel by car - he doesn't need a helicopter. There is a lot more waste and I'd prefer this money to go towards raising salaries for police officers and stations," he pointed out.

"A Black Hawk costs around $12 million, there are also tiny helicopters that cost 2 million shekels. If the Commissioner wants to fly, he can buy them, but why waste money?" he was quoted as saying.