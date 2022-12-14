Prime Minister Yair Lapid: "Israel welcomes the decision of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations to remove Iran from membership in the Committee on Women's Rights. Israel supported the decision. The killing of Mehsa Amini and the blatant violations of women's rights in Iran disqualify her from being a member of the committee that deals with women's rights."

"Today's vote is evidence that the international community is beginning to understand more and more the dangerous nature of the Iranian regime, which endangers regional and global stability through the spread of terrorism, striving to obtain nuclear weapons, while oppressing its citizens and denying them their basic rights. It is time for the international community to send a clear message to this murderous regime,'' added Lapid.