The Bnei Akiva movement, in cooperation with other organizations, will hold a central prayer meeting tomorrow at 20:30 to pray for a full recovery for Rabbi Haim Druckman.

Secretary General of Bnei Akiva Yigal Klein: "Our teacher and rabbi Rabbi Druckman dedicated his whole life to the people of Israel. Now, the rabbi needs all of our prayers. We must pray and cry out to the Creator of the world for the rabbi's return to good health so that he will continue to guide us throughout the days and years."