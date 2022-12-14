As part of the debate on the bill to amend the police ordinance, Minister Bar Lev contradicted the words of the representative of the ombudsman Gil Limon.

During the hearing, Ben Gvir said that Bar Lev issued a letter to the commissioner instructing him, "There are no grenades on the Temple Mount, no use of a Ruger rifle."

The representative of the ombudsman said: "The commissioner determined this." Bar Lev answered. "This is not correct, the ombudsman said that I will decide." The representative of the ombudsman retracted his words in the committee.

Later in the discussion, Bar Lev read, during the discussion which was broadcast live, secret documents that the ombudsman backed up, revealing specific conduct of the Shin Bet from the Temple Mount, to confirm his claim.

Ben Gvir responded: "Bingo, proves that I was right, the ombudsman ruled in favor of the minister and stated that the minister should dictate. That's what I'm saying, the ombudsman backed up Bar Lev in front of the commissioner and said he has the authority."

He also attacked Bar Lev: "Leaving secret material in the committee. State secrets must not be revealed for political spin."