The Moderna company announced yesterday (Tuesday) positive and encouraging results for a vaccine against melanoma cancer. This was reported by Channel 12 News.

According to the company's reports, the vaccine reduces the risk of death or recurrence of the disease by 44% compared to the standard treatment.

157 patients who received nine doses of the vaccine showed signs of withdrawal and responded well to treatment compared to those who did not receive the vaccine. However, it is important to note that this is a preliminary trial given to a small group of patients. In addition, each patient has slightly different melanoma proteins, so they will have to produce the vaccine uniquely for each patient - something that will make mass production of the vaccine difficult.