A French court on Tuesday ordered prison terms for eight suspects who were charged in the 2016 terror attack in Nice, AFP reported.

Two men were given the most severe sentences of 18 years behind bars for helping Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian resident, prepare an attack that killed 86 people and injured over 450 in the four-minute rampage before he was shot dead by police.