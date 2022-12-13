The Movement for the Quality of Government commented on the approval of the "Deri Law" in a preliminary reading.

"A black day for the rule of law and for Israeli democracy. An elected official who has been convicted time and time again and pledged to retire from public life, is paving the way back to the scene of the crime with the cooperation of his coalition members. Instead of fighting corruption - corruption is fighting the citizens. This coalition conduct should disturb every citizen seeking the rule of law and justice."