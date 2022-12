The giant Hanukka menorah that is set up at the Western Wall Plaza every year for the festival of Hanukka has been put in place for this year, in advance of the first night of the holiday, which this year is on Sunday night.

Throughout the holiday, rabbis and public figures will be invited to light the giant menorah.

The Hanukka menorah is over two meters high, around two meters wide, and is made entirely of bronze. It took craftsmen seven months to craft it.