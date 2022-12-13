The State Prosecution Service has submitted a civil complaint against former MK Faina Kirshenbaum to the amount of six million shekels.

Kirshenbaum, who was a member of the Yisrael Beytenu party, previously served as deputy Interior Minister and was found guilty of taking bribes and sentenced to ten years behind bars. She is already serving her sentence.

The State Prosecution Service is also proceeding against Rami Cohen, a former director-general of the Agriculture Ministry, who was found guilty of various crimes and sentenced to serve 30 months behind bars and ordered to pay a fine.