The new Knesset Speaker, Likud's Yariv Levin, has thanked his predecessor, Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) for his service.

"I will do my very best to fulfill this mission from a deep recognition of the importance of the Knesset for the entire population, but most particularly for its weaker members," Levin said.

"We will need to make a collaborative effort to enhance the status of the Knesset as the legislative body of the state, a status that has suffered a great deal of damage in recent times."